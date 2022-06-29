INDH: Aousserd approves several projects for CPDH 2022

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 7:22 p.m.

Dakhla – The Aousserd Provincial Human Development Committee (CPDH) met at its provincial headquarters in Takla on Tuesday to approve a series of projects proposed under the third phase of the National Initiative for Human Development (INDH) for 2022 and 2023. Action plan.

During the meeting, which was chaired by Abderrahaman El Jaouhari, Governor of the Province of Aousserd, the importance of the development projects proposed within the framework of INDH’s Phase III was aimed at enhancing income and economic integration. Ensure the inspiration of human capital for the youth and the rising generations.

In this context, the CPDH has recognized INDH’s contribution of over 1.73 million dirhams for funding 28 projects (Print of Entrepreneurs) included in the program to improve youth income and economic inclusion.

In addition, with the adoption of a joint venture agreement between CPDH and the Science and Engineering Research, Development and Innovation Foundation (FRDISI) and the National Agency, the 200,000 DH budget is dedicated to “employment support” printing. In order to improve employment and skills in Takla (ANAPEC), it is related to directing the youth to the job market through continuous training classes.

These projects are related to the project, which includes entrepreneurial support (610,000 DH), youth site development and equipment (300,000 DH) and site management (300,000 DH).

Approved three projects dedicated to supporting preschool education in rural areas in connection with a project to raise the human capital of the younger generation. ), The management budget (165,000 DH) for three preschool classes in one center and the “One Million Schoolbags” program (53,668 DH).

In addition, the CPDH adopted the INDH Action Plan for 2023, which raises 3,318,993 DH and relates to projects planned within the framework of the Youth Income Improvement and Economic Content Program.

For a project related to support for people in distress, an estimated amount above 1.64 MdH, especially for managing Bir Kandus and Alfokma reception centers, training women in difficult situations, targeting medical campaigns for people with a visual impairment and fitting the reception center in El Curateo.

The project, which is linked to an increase in the human capital of the younger generation, has allocated a total of more than 1.31 million dirhams in loans related to the health and struggle against maternal and child health and school dropout and support. For preschool education in rural areas.