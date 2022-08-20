Indonesia and Malaysia cooperate on cyber security

The communications ministers of Malaysia and Indonesia agreed on Friday to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fields of cyber security and telecommunications.

During a meeting in Jakarta, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Minister Anwar Musa and his Indonesian counterpart, Johnny Gerard Blade, discussed various issues related to cyber security and the digital space in their countries and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The region pledges to strengthen their cooperation in these different aspects.

“National security must be a priority in the face of rapid technological progress,” Annuar Musa stressed at a joint press conference after the meeting, adding that he had discussed with his Indonesian counterpart various issues related to strengthening the legal framework for cyber security, telecommunications infrastructure. , satellite technology and online narratives.

Johnny Gerard Blade, for his part, said he shared with his Malaysian counterpart “the same understanding of protecting the digital space in Indonesia, Malaysia and ASEAN to make this space clean and useful for communities”. .

The two parties agreed to develop closer cooperation in international fora such as the United Nations Development Agency, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), which specializes in information and communication technologies.

This is the third meeting between the two senior officials in the last six months, the last in Singapore.

With MAP