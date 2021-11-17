International Alliance mobilizes to improve school meal plans

The five United Nations agencies have announced their commitment to strongly support the School Food Alliance to rapidly improve the nutrition, health and education of school-age children worldwide by 2030.

“The School Food Alliance has the potential to help countries recover from the Govt-19 crisis. School food programs can take children back to school, repair damage to their education, create local jobs and enable small farmers to earn a decent living to feed their families, ”the director said. WFP executive David Beasley was quoted in a statement. Was “proud” to support the Alliance’s core mission.

According to the UN, the Govt-19 epidemic by 2020 will have a major impact on schools and education around the world and millions of children will not be able to access their school meals or benefit from health services. Deworming, vaccination and psychological support such as school hygiene and nutrition.

Worldwide, the UN estimates that more than 150 million children still do not have access to food and essential health and nutrition services.

Faced with this situation, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), UNICEF, the Food Program World Health Organization (WFP) and the World Health Organization (WHO) were born following the closure of schools by epidemics. The Alliance aims to bring their expertise, led by France and Finland, to more than 60 countries, and to provide every child in need with the opportunity to receive a nutritious school with food by 2030.

The consortium is also committed to “smart” school meal programs, combining regular school meals with complementary hygiene and nutritional interventions for children’s development and learning.

“School Hygiene and Nutrition Programs are Effective Interventions for the Development and Development of School Children and Adolescents,” the UN said. Agency leaders released their statement Tuesday evening.

“They can help combat poverty, hunger and child malnutrition in all its forms. They attract children to school and improve their learning, as well as improve their long-term health and well-being,” UN agencies argued.

The heads of the five agencies noted that school meals would act as a “springboard” for changing diets.

Where possible, they can use locally grown foods, thereby supporting national and local markets and food systems, enhancing opportunities for small farmers and local catering businesses often run by women.