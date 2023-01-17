International conference in Rabat from 18th to 20th January on “The Invention of Writing and the Status of Narrative in African Languages”.

Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 01:27 PM

Rabat – The Academy of Morocco is organizing a symposium on “The Invention of Writing and the Status of Narrative in African Languages” from January 18 to 20 in Rabat, as part of the activities of the Chair of Literature. African Arts Created May 2022.

The idea of ​​this symposium on the invention of languages ​​is to explore the state of Africa’s story through old and new African languages ​​taken as different options to translate a thought, protest and social experience. Kingdom Academy in a statement.

Through the various interventions that appear in the program of the conference, it is a question of transposing African linguistic discoveries, through a few figures, known and new languages, in a continental narrative connected to the universal adventure of ideas. Evidence.

The official opening session of the symposium on Wednesday at 3 pm will be marked by a speech by Abdeljalil Lahjomri, Permanent Secretary of the Academy of the Kingdom of Morocco. This will be followed by an intervention by Mbiére Mfon Pamum Mouhammad-Nabil Mforifoum Mbombo Njoya from Cameroon.

On January 19th and 20th many experts, researchers, historians and professors from many countries such as USA, Senegal, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Benin and Haiti will participate.

Within the framework of this meeting, Prof. Ahmad Bookus will deliver a lecture on “Amazigh (Language and Writing), a Local Issue”, while a program will complete the work of the colloquium.