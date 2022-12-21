inwi: A new roaming offer dedicated to Africa

Invi, a key player in digital transformation in Morocco, confirms its position as a technology partner for Moroccan companies and enhances its list of solutions and services with the launch of a new roaming offer dedicated to Africa.

Generous and accessible, this offer is designed for companies and professionals, Moroccan economic players of all sizes to accelerate their growth in the huge African market, allowing a wide roaming pass on the continent that includes 35 African countries. .

So, this offer is available in 3 passes: 2GB Internet with 20 minutes of communication and 20 sms, 4GB Internet with 45 minutes of communication and 45 sms, and 10GB Internet with 1 hour of communication and 100 sms.

A customer can activate their Roaming Africa Pass through several channels: by contacting Invi Business Customer Service, in the “My Invi” app, through online recharge or by visiting the nearest outlet.

Finally, the launch of this new offer is in line with the global digital operator’s efforts to support the growth of Moroccan companies in Africa and provide them with cutting-edge solutions and services with high added value.