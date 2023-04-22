Iran and Qatar discuss bilateral relations

During a telephone conversation between Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahiyan and his Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammad bin Abdarrahmane Al-Thani.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahiyan spoke on the phone with his Qatari counterpart, Mohammad Bin Abdarrahmane Al-Thani.

This was revealed in a statement issued by the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Saturday.

During the phone call, Abdullahiyan and Al-Thani discussed bilateral relations and regional issues, the same source said.

Underlining the strengthening of cooperation between Iran and Qatar, the two ministers also discussed recent developments in Ukraine and nuclear negotiations.

Besides, Abdullahiyan and Al-Thani congratulated each other on Eid al-Fitr.

Another press release from the ministry said that the Iranian diplomatic chief sent a message to his colleagues from Islamic countries on Eid al-Fitr.

In his message, Abdullahiyan underlined the importance of cooperation among leaders of Islamic countries to strengthen Muslim unity.