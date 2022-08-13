Iran state newspaper welcomes attack on Salman Rushdie | Athalayar

The Ayatollah Regime’s state-sponsored Iranian newspaper Qayhan published an article on Saturday expressing its “delight” over Friday’s attack. Against Indian writer Salman Rushdie.

The editorial celebrated the attack and He thanked the accused who attacked Rushdie. For its part, the Iranian government has yet to officially comment on the attack.

Rushdie was set to give a speech at a cultural center in New York on Friday when he was attacked. The killer stabbed him in the neck and several other places on his body. Rushdie survived, but is in critical condition In an American hospital, on life support.

According to his agent, Rushdie is at risk of losing his eye, liver damage and nerve damage in his arm. According to the New York State Police, the attacker has been arrested. I amHe is a 24-year-old Muslim youth. A resident of the neighboring state of New Jersey. The motive for the attack is yet to be revealed, but all indications are that it was a terrorist attack fueled by the Indian writer’s hatred of radical Islam.

Rushdie has held the sword of Damocles around his neck since 1989, when former Ayatollah Khomeini issued a fatwa against the author for publishing his most famous novel. Satanic Verses.

Since then, Rushdie lived under protection, including from the British government. He rarely appeared in public And his whereabouts are often unknown due to threats.