Iranian Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani Assassinated – Le1

Iranian media reported that Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani, a member of Iran’s Council of Experts on Leadership, was assassinated in the northern city of Babolsar on Wednesday morning.
A senior Iranian Shiite cleric was shot dead in an attack on Wednesday in a northern Iranian province along the Caspian Sea.
This is Abbas-Ali Soleimani, a member of the Council of Experts on the Leadership of Iran. Which is an assembly of 88 religious members elected for eight-year terms by direct universal suffrage, responsible for appointing, supervising and dismissing the Supreme Leader.
Abbas Ali Soleimani was shot at close range in Iran’s Mazandaran province. State television said the attacker had been arrested, without giving a motive for the shooting.
Soleimani was a former representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the city of Kashan in Sistan and Baluchestan province. Khamenei’s representatives are clerics who act on behalf of the Supreme Leader at the provincial level.
