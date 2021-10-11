Iraq announces arrest of IS leader wanted by Washington

Sami Jassim al-Jabouri, the leader of the Islamic State (IS) group outside Iraq, was wanted by the United States during an operation in which he provided financial services to a jihadist organization, official sources said Monday. Washington is offering a reward of up to $ 5 million for any information about this official who “played a key role in the financial management” of the EI, according to the US State Department’s counter-terrorism program. The prime minister tweeted that Sami Jassim al-Jaburi, who was introduced as a former aide to former ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, had been caught in an intelligence operation “outside the borders of Iraq.” Iraqi Minister Mustafa al-Qazimi. The prime minister did not specify where the jihadist leader was captured, but promised the move would coincide with Sunday’s assembly election. Sami Jassim al-Jaburi is considered “one of the most wanted men in the world, and he is close to the current leader of the jihadist organization, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qarachi,” the security forces said in a statement. The press release presents him as the “supervisor of the financial and economic files of the terrorist organization EI”. In September 2015, the U.S. Treasury targeted him for sanctions on the “terrorists” list. “When he was an ISIS deputy in southern Mosul (northern Iraq) in 2014, he is said to have served as ISIS ‘finance minister, overseeing the group’s proceeds from the illegal sale of oil, gas and antiquities” for justice. ” After the capture of the territories, IS stumbled upon its “caliphate” in the aftermath of a series of attacks in these two countries. Leading the rebellion. Countries “, according to a UN report released in early 2021. In these two countries, the jihadi organization will retain” all 10,000 active fighters. ” It is a threat because its militants have gone underground and continue to attack Iraq and Syria, with the last major terrorist attack by ISIS in Iraq last July targeting a market in the Shiite district of Baghdad, killing 30 people.