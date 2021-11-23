Is Nokia the epitome of one of the most popular legal cases in France?

The case, in which Omar Radat, a Moroccan gardener, was convicted of the 1991 murder of his employer, Kislyn Marcel, and later acquitted, but will be re-tried in Paris Cassation Court on Thursday.

Omar Radhad was sentenced in 1994 to 18 years in prison, at which time he had no opportunity to appeal and spent more than seven years in prison.

The Moroccan gardener, who did not plead not guilty, received a partial pardon from President Jack Chirac and benefited from parole in 1998.

But new elements revealed by the Le Monde newspaper came to update the case, prompting Omar Radat’s defense and filing a new request to reconsider his investigation.

A report drawn up by a private expert who approached the French newspaper in 2019 concluded that there were thirty traces of a complete male DNA that did not belong to the gardener and were found in one of the most famous inscriptions made of blood. The victim who appointed Omar Radat as the killer.

In his report, Laurent Brennix examined 35 traces of DNA from the famous inscription “Omar killed me”. The expert supports the hypothesis of placing fingerprints during facts, and not the subsequent “contamination” by investigators.

In other words, these genetic traces may have been deposited by the author of the inscription, who may not be Mrs. Marshall, but Omar Radat’s defensive believers that he may have been the real killer.

In 1999, the first request for correction led to mapping expertise, which made it impossible to claim Ms. Marshall’s record and discovered two unidentified male DNAs.

But on November 20, 2002, the review court rejected the request for a new trial, ruling that “before, after or after the murder, it was not possible to determine when these traces were left.”

According to a report released by Le Monde, the defense of the Moroccan gardener was filed in court in Paris last June, with the request for a review of the trial being the most exceptional practice in France.

Depending on these new elements, the Court of Inquiry into the Amendment may ask for further details.

According to local media, a new investigation could be conducted and lead to a conclusion, which triggers a number of possibilities: to dismiss the request for justice, as it did in 2002, and to launch a retrial.

According to Le Point, Omar Raddad, now 59, will be on Thursday during this last attempt. He will be accompanied by his lawyer, Ms Sylvie Nochovich, a former magistrate and deputy Georges Fenek, who delivered a speech he promised in 2014, which eased the conditions for reconsidering a criminal investigation. Omar Raddad: The construction of a culprit, 1994 editions published by de Fallowis.

(With MAP)

Similar articles