Israel: 4th dose of Govt vaccine for over 60s and caregivers (PM)



Prime Minister Naphtali Bennett announced on Tuesday that all Israelis and medical staff over the age of 60 are entitled to a fourth dose of the Kovit-19 vaccine after consultation with a panel of experts.

The reports come at a time when Israel is struggling to control the spread of the Omigron variant of the corona virus, imposing travel bans and other restrictions.

“I was ordered to prepare immediately for the fourth vaccination,” Bennett wrote on Twitter. “The world will follow in our footsteps”.

A spokesman said Israel was the first country in the world to deliver a fourth dose.

The Prime Minister had earlier said that the decision of the panel of epidemiologists to approve the fourth dose was “good news” and would “help overcome the Omigron wave that is engulfing the world”.

“Israeli citizens were the first in the world to receive the third dose of the Govt-19 vaccine, and we continue to be at the forefront with the fourth dose,” he said in a statement. Those who meet these conditions for “vaccination”.

People with immunodeficiency can receive a fourth dose, which can be given to medical groups over 60 and at least four months after the third injection, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.

Bennett spoke after a cabinet meeting dedicated to Omigron.

The council restricted eating out at shopping malls and mandated that children in communities with high morbidity rates and low immunizations attend classes at home.

Mr Bennett’s office added that the Prime Minister had instructed the Department of Health and the Department of Medicare to deal with the vaccine to prepare for the fourth dose injection campaign.

Earlier today, Israel announced that it had added to its red list of about 50 states banned from traveling to the United States, Canada and several other countries in an effort to curb Omigran.

These restrictions on foreign travel, which have already affected France, the United Kingdom and most African countries, will take effect on Wednesday and will remain in effect for other “red” countries until at least December 29.

Other countries added to the red list on Tuesday were Belgium, Germany, Italy, Hungary, Morocco, Portugal, Switzerland and Turkey.

These actions are of particular concern to the hundreds of thousands of Israelis with dual citizenship, especially in the case of the United States.

Israeli citizens and residents of the newly re-listed country will have to restrain themselves for a week after their return.

The Prime Minister had recently backed these restrictions, which were necessary to avoid seeking new prisons in the face of this fifth wave of epidemics, and called on the people to telecommunicate and vaccinate children.

As of Tuesday, 1,148 confirmed and “highly probable” Omicron cases had been reported in Israel, with more than half of them vaccinated, the health ministry said.

The Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba (south) reported that 60-year-old Omigran, who suffered from “many” “serious” diseases, was the first person in Israel to die as a result of this variation.

More than 4.1 percent of Israel’s 9.3 million people have received three doses of the corona virus vaccine. Currently, children between the ages of five and 11 are vaccinated.