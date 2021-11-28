Israel is closing borders for the slow spread of the Omigran variant
Israel was the first country to completely close its borders to foreigners in an attempt to stem the flow of the new Omicron variant found in South Africa.
Israeli Prime Minister Naphtali Bennett said in a statement on Saturday, November 27 that the ban on entry into the country would last for 14 days. Officials hope to have more information on the effectiveness of the Govit-19 vaccine against Omigran, which was first detected in South Africa during this period.
Bennett said Israelis entering the country, including those who have been vaccinated, should be self-isolated. The ban comes into effect in the middle of the night Sunday and Monday, November 28th According to Reuters.
