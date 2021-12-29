Israel-Palestine conflict: What happened in Gaza in 2021 after the conflict between Israel and Hamas?

An hour ago

Reconstruction efforts in Gaza are progressing slowly.

It was a brief conflict, but its intensity raised alarm and concern around the world.

In May 2021, the Islamic group Hamas and the Israeli army (IDF) engaged in 11 days of fierce fighting.

During this period, armed groups fired 4,300 rockets from the Gaza Strip into cities and villages in central and southern Israel, while the IDF carried out about 1,500 airstrikes. In a densely populated Palestinian territory, according to UN figures.

Israeli operations have killed at least 230 people, including 130 civilians, while rockets fired by Palestinian groups have killed 13 people in Israel – accidentally – about 15 Palestinians in Gaza.

The conflict was sparked by violent clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters in a holy site for Islamists and Jews in Jerusalem.

At that point, Hamas began firing rockets into Israeli territory and Israel retaliated by bombing the Gaza Strip.

The ceasefire ended with a ceasefire agreement, despite minor attacks, such as the November assassination of an Israeli tour guide in Jerusalem by a militant Palestinian teacher with Hamas.

BBC Mundo tells of four changes since the end of hostility between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group.

1. Hamas’ popularity increases (and decreases)

The May conflict resulted in extensive structural damage in Gaza, in which 1,000 homes were destroyed or damaged.

Despite this, Hamas declared itself victorious in the conflict. And, at least in Palestinian public opinion, it has been.

With the war against Israel in May, Hamas' popularity among the Palestinians soared.

A poll conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Research (PCPSR) in June found that three-quarters of Palestinians believe the organization has succeeded in its confrontation with Israel.

Most importantly, 53% of Palestinians consider the Islamic Movement to be the most qualified group to “represent and lead the Palestinian people,” far ahead of the United Nations-led Fatah party. Palestinian Authority. Mahmoud Abbas received just 14%.

The decision highlights Hamas in a historic war with the Fatah for the Palestinian leadership.

However, a PCPSR poll last December found that the majority of Hamas’ popularity had plummeted since the May conflict, and now only 34% believe the Islamist group is qualified to lead the armed forces. 23% of Palestinians are leaning towards Fatah.

According to the poll, the results reflect “clear disappointment with the Hamas leadership” over the previous six months.

2. More work for Palestinians … in Israel

The unemployment rate in Gaza is over 40% and it is not easy for those who want to escape from this fact.

Several factors make economic conditions in the region very difficult, including the strict border controls enforced by Israel and Egypt, which restrict the ability of Kazans to make a living off the strip.

Israel has increased the number of Gazans allowed to work in the country to 10,000.

So when news broke in October that Israel was going to grant more work permits to Kazans, thousands volunteered to apply.

Since the end of the conflict in May, Israeli authorities have resumed issuing work permits to Gaza residents, for security reasons, but their numbers have gradually increased depending on the status of relations with the Palestinians.

In September, Israel announced it would issue 7,000 work permits to Gaza residents, but in October it announced the addition of 3,000, bringing the total to 10,000. Gang in 2007.

This gesture was interpreted by experts as a sign of a desire to preserve the weak peace that rules the region.

But this is not all: Israel has expanded its fishing zone for Kazans, facilitated exports from the strip and authorized the re-enactment of a $ 30 million loan from the Qatari government to Hamas in November.

3. A “brilliant” underground wall

On December 7, Israel announced the completion of a “smart” blockade around its border with Gaza.

Israel has completed the construction of a 65-kilometer "smart barrier" on the Gaza border.

The device, which includes an underground wall, fences, sensors, radars and a sea barrier, was able to surprise Israeli troops as Hamas fighters crossed the river during the 2014 war.

The “smart fence” is 65 kilometers long and six meters high. Israeli officials have not released the depth of the underground wall.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Kantz celebrated the device’s completion as a way to snatch the mechanism used by Hamas to attack Israel.

Critics of the wall, however, say its construction only confirms that Gaza is "the largest open-air prison in the world."

4. An indirect conversation

Since the end of the conflict, Hamas and Israel have been holding indirect talks with Egypt, mediating a ceasefire.

The government of Abdel Fattah al-Sisi plays a key role in the dialogue between Israel and Hamas.

The aim is for each side to achieve a protracted fight with its demands.

On the Palestinian side, the main objective is to ease restrictions on the free movement of goods and people, and to improve Gaza’s rehabilitation, which will cost the Palestinian Authority nearly $ 500 million, according to the report. World Bank, UN and Union. European.

According to the Israeli press, in addition to security guarantees, the government is carrying out the transfer of prisoners, in which Hamas frees two civilians, Avera Menkistu and Hisham al-Saeed, and sends their bodies. Soldiers Huther Goldin and Oron Shawl captured and killed by Palestinian militants in 2014.

Negotiations implicitly involved a number of countries, as potential donors for the reconstruction of Gaza, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar or the United States, have set the stage for a cash flow.

Recently, the indirect dialogue between Israel and Hamas seems to have been thwarted by differences between the parties over the exchange of prisoners.

In December 2020, Palestinian groups also conducted military exercises in Gaza.

Palestinian militant groups held military exercises on December 15 as a sign of dissatisfaction with the progress of the talks.