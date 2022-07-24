Israeli missiles on Damascus: Moscow and Tehran in solidarity with Syria

The Syrian ministry was echoed by the official agency in two of its messages A lot what “The Syrian Arab Republic reaffirms its right to respond through the appropriate mechanisms established by international law and the UN Charter in the face of these continuing Israeli aggressions and reiterates its request to the Security Council and the United Nations Secretariat. Responsibilities under the Charter condemn this new Israeli aggression, Force Israel to respect Security Council resolutions”.

The Ministry emphasized that Israel’s continued aggression against Syria and the inability of the Security Council to take the necessary measures to prevent the continuation of this aggression and its inability to condemn it indicate the absence of the Security Council. its responsibilities, and its inability to fulfill its obligations in maintaining peace and security in the region and the world.

“These Israeli occupations come in direct support of armed terrorist networks”, ” indicating that the Syrian Department had decided. These practices, in addition to the unilateral coercive measures imposed on Syria by the United States and its allies, threaten the lives of the Syrian people and harm their present and future. Resolution no. 2642” incl.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the US military was looting Syrian wealth and training terrorist networks at its illegal bases, including the Danf base.

The Russian Ministry said in a statement that S. Shoigu pointed out that during the talks with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Agar in Istanbul, the US military has long targeted terrorist groups in Syrian territories in violation of international standards. Trained at US bases in Syrian territory, including the Tanf base. He called “illegal” He noted that the unilateral actions imposed by the US on Syria have fueled the dire humanitarian situation there.

S. Choigou also condemned the US occupation forces taking control of areas in Syria and stealing the oil and gas there.

In Tehran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the Israeli occupation targeting areas on the outskirts of Damascus. “Violation against Syrian sovereignty”.

In a statement released on Friday, ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani called on the international community, particularly the Security Council, to assume its responsibilities in mourning the ongoing crimes committed by the Zionist Organization. Syria and affected families.

Earlier in the day, Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) spokesman General Ramezan Sharif warned that the slightest misstep against Iran would result in the 27,000 km occupied by Israel. He warned that the distance would be lost. Quoted Fars News, Zionists complain that there is no military option on the table against Iran, not taking into account that the US and the Soviet Union are (at the time) bigger and more powerful than them, and yet to be defeated. Despite the fact that Iran provided Saddam Hussein with the most sophisticated equipment during the 8 years of holy war (war against Iran).

Noting the wave of panic among Zionists stemming from Iran’s military might, the IRGC spokesman called on the Islamic Republic’s enemies to remain calm and praised Iran’s defense of its airspace.

Later in his comments, he elaborated “irrelevant” US President Joe Biden’s words during his visit to the occupied territories and Saudi Arabia indicate that the entire world is not concerned as he has seen the capabilities of the Islamic Republic and the weakness of the United States for 43 years.

General Sharif noted that despite strong US support for the Zionist establishment, insecurity still prevails in the occupied territories and affirmed that Arab NATO is doomed to fail like all other fronts against Iran. One kiss after another

Accusing enemies of creating Daesh and al-Qaeda, the general paid tribute to General Soleimani, the former commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force, and his efforts to eliminate terrorist groups.

For his part, the Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, announced his country. “Ignorance destroys from the imagination of the enemy the possibility of attacking our country.”

During a speech to the ground commanders of the Revolutionary Guards in the city of Mashhad, he expressed several themes reflecting the failure of the enemy to implement their plans. “From the events of the past three years”: “Beginning with the destruction of enemy drones, passing through the regional role played by our armed forces, the successful conflict against Daesh, sustained security stability inside Iran and strengthening our capabilities in the field of missiles, drones and naval and land weapons production”.

During the US President’s visit to Israel, he had rejected Israel’s proposal to counter a military threat to Iran.

On June 27, Mr. H. Bagheri declared his country “Retaliates against the regional intervention of the Zionist organization, which is currently seeking, through its programs, to establish relations with regional countries to achieve its objectives”.

During a meeting with Pakistan Army’s Joint Chiefs of Staff General Nadeem Raza in Tehran, he added:Our region is an important area, and recent developments have resulted in the interference of countries outside the region, which has created problems in the region. »