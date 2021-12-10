Jamal-kashoki Street, opposite the Saudi Embassy in Washington, DC

The street in front of the Saudi Arabian embassy in Washington will be renamed in memory of Saudi journalist Jamal Kashoki, who was assassinated by a Turkish commando in Turkey, local officials have announced.

He elected officials from the U.S. capital and voted in favor of the symbolic initiative on Tuesday, renaming part of New Hampshire Avenue the Saudi Embassy and the Watergate Hotel the “Jamal-Kashogi Route”.

Critic of Saudi Arabian power, Mr. who lives in the United States. Kashogi, columnist for the newspaper. Washington Post, Was assassinated on October 2, 2018 by a group of state agents at the Saudi Embassy in Istanbul.

His mutilated body has not yet been found. The MP said that the US intelligence report had accused Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman “Valid” Murder.

“Through his journalistic practice, Jamal Kashogi has been a staunch defender of democracy, human rights and the rule of law.”, Noted Washington City Council. “By renaming the street in front of the Saudi Arabian embassy in memory of Jamal Kashoki, Washington is creating a monument in his memory that cannot be destroyed or removed,” he said. He adds.

The Saudi embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The text should now have been signed by Washington’s Mayor Muriel Bowser and has not met with opposition in the U.S. Congress, which is reviewing all of the capital’s new laws.

In 2018, Washington has already renamed a street near the Russian embassy in memory of Boris Nemtsov, an opponent of Vladimir Putin who was shot dead in Moscow in 2015.