Jamal saves the lives of 37 children

Jamal Ocham was escorting 37 schoolchildren between the ages of 8 and 10 from school when his bus caught fire. “We had only driven for five minutes when I heard a strange noise. I looked in the rear view mirror, but I saw nothing… When I got to the N16 intersection with Löderstraat in Bornem and Eikenvlietbahn in Burse-Saint-Amands, I heard the noise again. I looked in the rear mirror. “I looked and suddenly I saw smoke coming out of the air conditioning. I couldn’t see the back seats anymore,” he says.

Jamal quickly pulled over to the side of the road. He then “immediately opened all the doors and told the children to unbuckle their seat belts and get out quickly”. “Every second counted. Every second lost in this moment is a life lost,” he says, adding that he “acted on instinct.” Jamal freed the trapped children one by one. “Finally, a girl’s leg got stuck somewhere. I put my jacket on her because the plastic above us The fire started melting… Fortunately, I was able to free her,” explains the driver.

“There were children outside waiting for an ambulance. I got on the bus last because two asthmatics still had their inhalers inside. I stumbled and quickly found the bag with the inhaler,” explains Jamal, who tried to put out the fire and waited for the firemen to arrive. But the fire had already engulfed the entire bus. The driver will be taken to hospital by ambulance. He assures him that he is fine. Experts will examine the vehicle and determine the exact cause of the fire.

On Wednesday, students, teachers and directors of Pius X School expressed their heartfelt gratitude to him. Accompanied by Edmond Duga, the driver of the second bus carrying the schoolchildren, Jamal was greeted with applause and garlands of paper flowers around his neck and drawings from the students, marking the harrowing experience. Jamal, “Glad everyone is well”. “When the bus caught fire, I felt the need to save my own children,” she said.