August 19, 2022

Tumbler Ridge News

Complete News World

Japan’s funding of agricultural sector in Burundi – Le Magazine du Manager

William Kennedy 1 hour ago 1 min read

Japanese Ambassador to Burundi Masahiro Imai announced the donation of FBU 4.5 billion worth of rice to Burundi following a meeting between the Japanese diplomat and Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye on Thursday, August 18.

“Japan supports Burundi in various socio-economic sectors and we are happy about that,” the Burundian head of state announced, adding that other priority projects are being implemented with Japan’s financial assistance. These are the works of repairing roads, water supply and setting up vocational training center.

“We want to train real technicians to encourage job creation,” explained the Japanese ambassador, adding that his country was “studying the possibility of financing a lighting project for the city of Kiteaga.”

In addition, Japan intends to increase support for Burundi in the agricultural sector by building a food storage shed, starting a program to irrigate farmland, setting up a rice polishing factory and resuming construction of the Kajeke Dam.

See also  Plus 3.7 million people live in Ukraine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

In the US, one of IS’s “Beatles” faces life in prison

9 hours ago William Kennedy
3 min read

In Norway, the second virtuous life of oil platforms

17 hours ago William Kennedy
3 min read

Algeria: Forest fire kills at least 38 and injures more than 200

1 day ago William Kennedy

You may have missed

1 min read

Japan’s funding of agricultural sector in Burundi – Le Magazine du Manager

1 hour ago William Kennedy
2 min read

In the US, one of IS’s “Beatles” faces life in prison

9 hours ago William Kennedy
3 min read

In Norway, the second virtuous life of oil platforms

17 hours ago William Kennedy
3 min read

Algeria: Forest fire kills at least 38 and injures more than 200

1 day ago William Kennedy