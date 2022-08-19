Japan’s funding of agricultural sector in Burundi – Le Magazine du Manager

Japanese Ambassador to Burundi Masahiro Imai announced the donation of FBU 4.5 billion worth of rice to Burundi following a meeting between the Japanese diplomat and Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye on Thursday, August 18.

“Japan supports Burundi in various socio-economic sectors and we are happy about that,” the Burundian head of state announced, adding that other priority projects are being implemented with Japan’s financial assistance. These are the works of repairing roads, water supply and setting up vocational training center.

“We want to train real technicians to encourage job creation,” explained the Japanese ambassador, adding that his country was “studying the possibility of financing a lighting project for the city of Kiteaga.”

In addition, Japan intends to increase support for Burundi in the agricultural sector by building a food storage shed, starting a program to irrigate farmland, setting up a rice polishing factory and resuming construction of the Kajeke Dam.