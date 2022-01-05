Joe Biden confirms US ability to control epidemic – Parlamane

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden reassured Americans of the federal government’s ability to control the new eruption of Govt-19.

In a speech prior to his meeting with his team at COVID-19, Biden again urged Americans to get vaccinated, receive a third booster dose, and wear masks in public to prevent the spread and contraction of the corona virus.



“We have tools to protect people from Omigran from serious illness – if people want to use the tools “, Announced before the release of the confidence note “(2022) There are many reasons for optimism”.



The US president has once again fired on those who refuse to be vaccinated. “For the love of God, please use what is available“, He began.

The United States topped one million new corona virus cases for the first time on Monday, the day after the end of the year holiday.

This outbreak of epidemics has plagued hospitals, led to massive flight cancellations due to the impact of the flight crew, and forced thousands of schools to review plans to resume face-to-face teaching.

One in 100 Americans has been infected with the virus in the past week, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

In his intervention, Joe Biden promised that there are enough vaccines in the United States, but 35 million adults have not yet been vaccinated.