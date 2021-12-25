Johnson & Johnson South Africa approves booster dose for vaccine

The South African Health Products Commission (SAHPRA) on Friday approved a booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson Anti-Govit 19 vaccine for adults over 18 at least two months after the initial dose.

Sahpra approved the heterologous booster for those who received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months after the second dose.

“The dosage interval for an approved versatility booster dose is equal to the booster dose of the vaccine used for the primary vaccine,” the same source states.

On December 10, SAHPRA received a request to change the dosage of the J&J vaccine, approving a second dose. He says he reviewed the security and performance data provided and then approved the request.

This means that all adults in South Africa are eligible for an additional injection six months after the second dose and can be given at any time after that date.

“Beginning in January, with the approval of the Ministerial Vaccine Advisory Committee (VMAC), we will receive a recommendation and plan for the proper use of boosters,” Nicholas Crisp, deputy director general of health, told reporters. .

On Wednesday, the health ministry said more than 12 million people between the ages of 18 and 34 were not vaccinated. “People aged 18-34 make up the majority of the adult population in South Africa, although its vaccination rate is low,” the ministry said in a statement.

He added that more than 5 million South Africans have been vaccinated and only 4.4 million have been fully vaccinated.

Health Minister Joe Pahla recently expressed his concern over the “severe” drop in vaccines in the country as the number of infections continues to rise in the wake of the fourth wave.

In this regard, he noted that “at least 250,000 vaccines a day are needed to reach the target of more than 70% of the population being vaccinated.” .

South Africa is officially the most infected country in Africa. Over the past few days, the country has reported an average of more than 20,000 new infections daily.

To achieve herd immunity in this South African country with a population of approximately 60 million, more than 40 million people must be fully vaccinated.