Justice minister says he “personally approved” the search of Trump’s home



Amid a political storm between Democrats and Republicans in the US, Justice Secretary Merrick Garland said Thursday that he “personally approved” of Monday’s stunning FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s home in Florida.

During an extraordinary press conference, Mr. Garland did not disclose the reasons or results of the search, but he noted that it was authorized by a federal judge.

Facing a wave of anger among Republicans over the raid, the minister condemned the “baseless attacks” against his ministry and the central police.

“I personally approve of the decision to seek a search warrant for this case,” said Mr. Garland said in a brief and very rare television appearance.

“The ministry does not take such a decision lightly.

– Unprecedented –

Monday’s raid was conducted at Donald Trump’s luxury home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, in an unprecedented raid by the FBI on a former US president.

The outraged 45th US president took to his social network Truth Social on Wednesday to suggest the FBI may have “planted” evidence against him during the operation.

A former tenant of the White House has never worried about justice in this way.

Is the federal police search connected to several boxes Donald Trump took with him when he left the White House in January 2021? Is it related to the investigation into his responsibility in the attack on the Capitol? Does it care about suspicions of financial fraud involving the Trump Organization in New York?

The reasons for the FBI search were Mr. Garland did not publish. He simply mentioned “probable cause” justifying the authorities’ decision, but without being more specific.

– under pressure –

The Justice Department has come under political and media pressure this week to comment on the search.

They’ve joined the Republican ex-president, who plans to run again in 2024, defying defeat in 2020.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, a potential challenger to Donald Trump in two years, expressed his “deep concern” after the FBI raid.

The Republican billionaire was questioned under oath by the New York attorney general’s office on Wednesday.

But US media reported that he requested four hours, more than 440 times the right not to answer questions under the 5th Amendment of the US Constitution.

New York State’s highest magistrate, Letitia James, has been investigating since 2019 on suspicion of financial and tax fraud within the Trump Organization family group.

NBC television quoted Mr. According to Ron Fischetti, one of Trump’s lawyers, the only response his client made was to mention his name.

Contacted by AFP, the services of Ms. James or Mr. Trump’s attorneys have yet to respond.