Kannouchi was sentenced to one year in prison

Rached Ghannouchi, head of the Tunisian Islamist party “Ennahda”, was sentenced on Monday by a Tunis court specializing in terrorism cases to one year in prison.

The former speaker of the dissolved parliament, 81, was sentenced to one year in prison and fined 1,000 dinars (about $320) for allegedly calling security forces tyrants. media.

As part of this case, the leader of the Islamic movement appeared in the anti-terrorist judicial pole in February 2022, without being jailed.

Ghannouchi, a prominent opposition figure in Tunisia, was arrested on April 17 and placed under an arrest warrant after he vowed that Tunisia would be at risk of “civil war” if left-wing or political groups were removed. From political Islam like Ennahda.

Rached Ghannouchi’s problems with both power and justice have multiplied since July 25, 2021. In July 2022, he was also investigated on suspicion of corruption and money laundering related to the transfer of funds from abroad to a charity linked to Ennahda.

In early February, Tunisia experienced a series of arrests of politicians, opposition figures, civil society activists, media officials and trade unionists, prompting outrage from many human rights NGOs.

The arrests, condemned both domestically and internationally, targeted leading political figures from the National Salvation Front and its main affiliate, the Islamist party Ennahda.

“Human Rights Watch” (HRW) condemned efforts to “destroy” the Tunisian “Ennahda” party, called for an end to reprisals against the Islamist movement and the release of all those “arbitrarily detained” in the wake of the attack.

In a statement, HRW’s office in Tunis deplored the intensification of attacks against political opponents in Tunisia and efforts by authorities to neutralize Ennahda, the country’s largest political party.