It is a further step in the rise to power of one of the continent’s most dynamic economies and its desire to promote its autonomy. Nairobi will indeed launch its first operational satellite on April 10, the Ministry of Defense and the Kenya Space Agency announced in a press release earlier yesterday.

The country has requested the services of SpaceX, an American company owned by Elon Musk, which will launch on a Falcon 9 rocket from the Vandenberg Base in California. one of Kenya’s official languages) will provide accurate data used in areas such as agriculture and food security, natural resource and disaster management, and environmental monitoring.

The launch is a milestone for the country’s space program and is expected to contribute significantly to boosting the data analysis and processing and application development capabilities of our country’s nascent space economy, the agency said. In 2018, Kenya launched its first nanosatellite into space with funding from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

