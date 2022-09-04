Kenya presidential election: Rudo vows to respect Supreme Court ruling

#In other countries : William Ruto, who was declared the winner of Kenya’s August 9 presidential election, announced on Sunday that he would respect a Supreme Court ruling expected to uphold or invalidate the results of the ballot contested by his rival, Raila Odinga.

Outgoing Deputy President William Ruto was declared elected by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEBC) with a lead of about 233,000 votes (48.85% against 50.49%) over Raila Odinga, this year’s outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta and his supporter Jubilee Party.

But Raila Odinga condemned the fraud and captured the Supreme Court. He specifically claims that IEBC servers were hacked to introduce false results and about 140,000 votes were not counted.

“Tomorrow the Supreme Court will give its verdict on the presidential election appeal. As we are a law-abiding country, we will respect the court’s decision,” William Ruto said after Sunday worship in the city. Nakuru (centre).

“This is how we can have an inclusive country. Kenyans are not more or less important, all Kenyans are equal before the law,” he continued.

Raila Odinga’s running mate Martha Karua promised on Friday that the pro-Odinga coalition would also respect Monday’s decision.

“Our constitution says that if someone is not satisfied with the results, they should seek redress, and that’s what we did (…) When the verdict is given, we all respect it. We want to maintain peace, but to achieve this there must be justice, because without justice “Peace is not sustainable,” Martha Karua was quoted as saying in The Nation newspaper.

During the last presidential election in 2017, the Supreme Court, seized by Raila Odinga, annulled the election and ordered a new ballot for the first time in Africa.

Election periods in Kenya are repeated sources of violence. The deadliest, in 2007, killed more than 1,100 people and displaced hundreds of thousands.