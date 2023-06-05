Kilo Shop Toulon » The store is waiting to open next

Kilo Shop Doulon War (83000) The store offers to pay for clothes by weight. So welcome thrift store lovers Toulonnais and Toulonnaises.

Here you get 5 euros per kg blouse, 7 euros per kg dresses, 18 euros per kg leather jacket. All the clothes are second hand, but who cares: the prices are unbeatable. It is also valid at your nearest Kilo store in Toulon.

Kilo shop Toulon

As of now, there is no Kilo store in Toulon. Toulonnais and Toulonnaises have other thrift stores in town, but nothing quite like this one.

So, in the Toulon thrift store area, you can visit the following addresses:

169 r Augustine Theory, The Time of Reunion

9 Rue des Riaux, Retro but not too much

643 Boulevard Maréchal Joffre, Philandre

88/99 Rue Espanet, New Life

4 Rue de Lorgues, M Troc

31 Rue Charles Poncy, business to follow

6 Rue Ferdinand Pelloutier, Fripe wanted

13bis Rue de Pomet, 22 pink dogs

6 Rue Émile Zola, Vegaflex

Please note that this list of thrift stores open in Toulon, Var Provence Alpes Côte d’Azur (postal code 83000) is not exhaustive. Other thrift stores may actually be available for Toulonnais and Toulonnaises.

Kilo shop near Toulon

Again, you have to go to Marseille to discover a new successful brand. In fact Marseille is the closest Kilo store to Toulon. The nearest outlet is located at 38 Rue Saint-Ferréol, 13001 Marseille, France. So you have to travel at least 66 kilometers to reach the establishment.

Address 1: 38 Rue Saint-Ferréol, 13001 Marseille, France

If you are tired of having to travel at least 66 km to reach a point of sale, you can also participate in our petition to open a point of sale in Reims. Leave a comment at the bottom of this page and your opinion will finally count!

More info

Explore this frugal brand in more detail. For example, find upcoming store openings or addresses that are already open, but also a list of offers or company news. Secy By clicking on the link below:

Kilo Shop France

Other openings in the house

Shopping Toulonise and for fans of Toulonise it’s moving now. Finally, here are other brands expected to open in Var Provence Alpes Côte d’Azur (83000) in Toulon.

Finally, here are other brands expected to open in Toulon. So click on the link below For information on an upcoming opening near you:

Next opening is Toulon

Manu Kilo Shop Toulon

If you are tired of traveling at least 66 km to reach a point of sale, you can also participate in our petition to open a Kilo Shop Toulon point of sale. Leave a comment at the bottom of this page and your opinion will finally count!

Finally help the brand choose the next store address. So, mention your interest in opening this second hand clothing store selling by the kilo in your city in the comments below the page. Are you in favor of opening a Kilo Shop store in the town of Toulon (postal code 83000) in the Var Provence Alpes Côte d’Azur?

So lovers of second-hand clothes sold by the kilo welcome Toulonise and Toulonise. Finally, your opinion matters!