Kiosk – Maghreb people are starting to leave Quebec, why? (Media)

“Times are changing,” Bob Dylan said. For good reason, following the tightening of conditions for access to permanent residency and the encouragement to establish French-speaking workers in Canada, many North Africans are leaving Quebec, preferring this French-speaking North African immigrant. , Especially for linguistic reasons, according to an article in Casablanca magazine TelQuel.

The reform in 2019 by the government of the Prime Minister of the Belle Province, Franுவாois Legault, who introduced the Quebec Experience Program (PEQ), states, “All Diploma holders after December 30, 2020 must now verify between 12 and 18 months of work experience in Quebec before applying for permanent residency.” Says.

In an interview with the press, Syed said, “I wanted everything about Quebec, I did not want to leave” (the person wanted to remain anonymous).

He says he went to Ottawa with two friends in early November. “My whole class is gone,” says the holder of the Diploma in Professional Studies (DEP) in the medical secretary field.

Zoid arrived in Montreal in January 2019 with the intention of discovering a better life than his native Algeria. Nearly three years later, he settled in the Canadian capital, Ontario, where he was one of thousands of students or young foreign graduates who left Quebec.

“From that point on I felt real rejection. I speak good French, I have a lot of friends, strong relationships. My life is in Montreal,” he said. Chosen, resume, seek employment in his field, and settle, the same evidence suggests.

Rabati, who moved to Canada in 2019, says many young Moroccans who have immigrated to Montreal for a number of years follow the experience of Syed and his friends very closely, just before the outbreak.

In English-speaking Canada, language is a barrier to many North Africans, “but it is insurmountable,” he notes.

“But in the end, we did not say who wants it, who can …”, he added.

