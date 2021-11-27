Kovit-19 in Morocco: 1 death in 24 hours, 116 new infections and 2,991 active cases

On November 26 and 27, 2021 1 death, 116 new contamination and 171 cures were confirmed in the kingdom. The number of still active patients is 2,991, while more than 22.63 million people have been fully vaccinated. Surveillance of the epidemic, in statistics.

New cases of pollution, reliefs, number of screenings performed, vaccinations etc.

Review of Saturday, November 27, 2021

In McRae, Algeria did not report the number of screening tests, which it said were higher than the official figures. Of the 193 new cases, 5 deaths and 131 recovered cases of Kovit-19 disease, the last report was discontinued. There are 209,817 contaminants in the country, of which 6,046 deaths and 143,902 cures.

In Tunisia, 127 new contaminants, 5 deaths and 108 cures were recorded, according to a recent report. There have been a total of 716,988 pollution in the country since March 2020, including 25,362 deaths and 690,571 cures.

In Mauritania, 85 new contaminants, 4 deaths and 68 cures were recorded, according to a recent report. There are 39,035 Govt-19 contaminants in the country, of which 37,262 are cured and 829 are fatal.

The new B.1.1.529 variant of the Govt-19 virus, first detected in South Africa, was classified as “worrying” by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday and named “Omicron”.

The WHO estimates that it will take “a few weeks” to understand the spread of the new variant and the extent of the virus, which has been found in people from Malawi, Hong Kong and Belgium in South Africa, Malawi and Israel.

The European Union Health Organization said on Friday evening that the new variant has the “highest to highest risk” in Europe.

In a risk assessment report, the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) estimates that “the general risk for the EU and EEA (European Economic Area) associated with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is considered very high.”

The United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and Guatemala became the last countries to close their borders to South Africa on Friday, where the Omicron variant was detected.

EU officials met urgently and recommended stopping travel to seven countries in the South African region: Botswana, Ezwatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Several European countries, including France, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia and Switzerland, have already banned flights from South Africa and neighboring countries.

The South African health minister lamented that the decision was “unreasonable”.

According to an official report from AFP, the corona virus infection has killed at least 5,173,915 people worldwide since the end of 2019.

The United States is the most distressed country, with 775,785 deaths, compared to Brazil (613,642), India (466,980), Mexico (293,186) and Russia (269,057).

In Europe, Covid-19 has caused the deaths of more than 1.5 million people, according to AFP.

Spain has recorded a total of 5,121,183 (+88) cases in recent reports. 87,931 people have died in the country and 75,573,156 have been vaccinated.

Portugal has recorded 15 deaths in 24 hours, a total of 18,385 deaths since the outbreak and +3,150 new cases in 24 hours, for a total of 1,133,241 confirmed cases. 16,308,391 dose vaccines were given.

In the United Kingdom, there are +9,919 new cases in 24 hours or a total of 10,070,841 cases since the onset of the epidemic. The country recorded 39 deaths in 24 hours or a total of 144,592 deaths. 97,130,793 dose vaccines were given.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that the number of deaths in the world may be two to three times higher than estimated from official statistics, taking into account the high number of deaths directly and indirectly associated with Govt-19.