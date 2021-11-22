Kovit-19 in Morocco: 3 deaths in 24 hours, 53 new infections and 3,069 active cases

On November 21 and 22, 2021 3 deaths, 53 new contaminants and 172 cures were confirmed in the kingdom. The number of cases still active is 3,069, while more than 22.55 million people have been fully vaccinated. Surveillance of the epidemic, in statistics.

New cases of pollution, reliefs, number of screenings performed, vaccinations etc. To learn more about the evolution of corona virus in Morocco, click this link: https://covid.le360.ma.

Review on Monday, November 22, 2022.

In McRae, Algeria did not report the number of screening tests, which it said were higher than the official figures. Of the 113 new cases, 4 deaths and 82 recovered cases of Govt-19 disease, the last report was discontinued. The country has a total of 208,952 contaminants, including 6,021 deaths and 143,305 cures.

In Tunisia, 79 new pollution, 4 deaths and 56 recoveries were reported, according to a recent report. There have been a total of 716,262 contaminants in the country since March 2020, including 25,344 deaths and 689,948 cures.

In Mauritania, 64 new pollution, 2 deaths and 51 recoveries were reported, according to a recent report. There are 38,647 Govt-19 contaminants in the country, including 36,972 cured and 818 deaths.

The novel corona virus infection has killed at least 5,148,939 people worldwide since the WHO office in China reported the onset of the disease at the end of December 2019, according to a report established by AFP at 11:00 GMT official sources on Monday.

More than 256,913,380 infections have been officially diagnosed since the onset of the epidemic.

Most patients recover, but the still poorly rated area retains symptoms for weeks or even months.

The figures are based on daily reports by health officials in each country. They exclude restorations made by certain statistical systems, which end in a higher number of deaths.

Taking into account the high number of deaths directly and indirectly linked to Covit-19, the WHO estimates that the outcome of the epidemic may be two to three times higher than officially recorded.

Although screening is intensified in many countries, a significant number of less severe or asymptomatic cases remain undiagnosed.

As of Sunday, there were 4,373 new deaths and 394,226 new cases worldwide.

There were 1,241 new deaths reported in Russia, Ukraine (326) and India (249, daily report including upward correction of official data).

The United States is the most affected country in both deaths and cases, with 771,118 deaths for 47,730,591 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University figures.

The United States was followed by Brazil with 612,659 deaths and 22,017,276 cases, India with 465,911 deaths (34,518,901 cases), Mexico with 292,471 deaths (3,863,362 cases), and Russia with 26,39,333 deaths.

Among the worst-affected countries, Peru has the highest number of deaths compared to its population, with 609 deaths per 100,000 population, followed by Bulgaria (391), Bosnia (372), Montenegro (357), northern Macedonia (357), Hungary (339) and the Czech Republic (339). 300).

1,534,930 deaths 46,464,227 cases, Europe 1,485,491 deaths (81,032,638 cases), Asia 889,965 deaths (56,826 deaths), Africa, 56,826 deaths (8,13,82), 11,5,2,88,12,88,12,88,12,8,8,82 , And Oceania 3,160 deaths (294,571 cases).

The assessment was carried out using data collected by AFP offices from competent national officials and information from the World Health Organization (WHO). Due to official corrections or delayed data releases, the 24-hour increase figures may not match the figures released the previous day.