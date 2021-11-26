Kovit-19: Morocco has suspended visits from 7 countries in South Africa

Following reports of the emergence of a new dangerous variant in South Africa, Moroccan authorities have decided to bar citizens of this country and many South African countries and travelers from entering the national border. Comes from or passed through these countries, This Friday, November 26, marks the Interim Committee for the Integration and Monitoring of the device that manages international travel during epidemics.

Except for South Africa, this is it Botswana, From Namibia, In Lesotho, D ‘Eswathini, In Mozambique And you Zimbabwe, According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans living abroad.

Following reports of the emergence of a new dangerous variant in South Africa, Moroccan authorities have decided to ban the entry of nationals into this country

The decision comes as part of efforts to preserve Morocco’s record of managing the Kovit-19 epidemic and to address the deteriorating health situation in some countries.

A new variant B.1.1.529 has been discovered in South Africa. B.1.1.529 Anxiety is growing internationally as it is characterized by significant mutations and the potential for faster spread than the Tetla variant. Many countries have recently suspended air links with countries in South Africa.