Kovit-19: Nigeria has destroyed more than a million expired vaccines

# In other countries : More than a million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine given a few months ago by developed countries in Nigeria were cremated on Wednesday, but its expiration date was approaching and it has expired, officials say.

We have successfully withdrawn 1.06 million doses of the expired Astrogeneca vaccine.Dr. Faisal Shuaib, director of the National Institute for Immunization Programs, said.

⁇When these vaccines were first introduced to us, we knew they had a short shelf life, but we lived in a very rare environment where the vaccine was given.⁇, Explained Dr. Shuaib.

At this time, ⁇Vaccines are not available because of vaccine nationalism, developed countries received these vaccines, then stored them, and then, when they expired, gave them to us.», Accused that.

The most populous country in Africa has so far vaccinated about 4 million people, or less than 3% of adults, far from the government’s goal of vaccinating 112 million by the end of 2022.

Health officials announced Monday that the country was facing a fourth wave of the new corona virus, and called for “stricter” compliance with health rules over the holidays.

⁇Nigeria has seen a 500% increase in the number of confirmed cases over the past two weeks across the country by delta and omigran variants.⁇, According to the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

The country has officially registered 225,000 cases and less than 3,000 deaths.

These figures are very low compared to its 220 million population. But they are often underestimated and the number of tests performed is very small.

Most people are unaware of Govt-19, and health officials say it causes symptoms of malaria, a disease that kills 9 to 10 people every hour in Nigeria.

