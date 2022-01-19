Kovit: More than 100,000 infections in 24 hours in Germany, a record

More than 100,000 new Covit-19 contaminants were reported in Germany in 24 hours on Wednesday, a record since the outbreak in early 2020, according to data released by health officials.

Europe’s largest economy recorded 112,323 additional cases and 239 deaths in the past day, according to the Robert Koch Health Watch. This is the first time since the daily census that the limit of 100,000 cases per day has been exceeded.

The weekly incidence rate reached 584.4 infections per 100,000 people, the company said.

The number of these registered cases varies Omigron Has become the majority in Germany, where it is responsible for more than 70% of new infections.

Health Minister Carl Lauterbach said he expects current pollution in Germany to peak only in “mid-February” as other European countries, such as the United Kingdom or France, begin to suffer from the new variant.

Faced with an increase in pollution, the German government has banned access to bars and restaurants for those who have received the third dose vaccine or for those who have tested negative in addition to the vaccine or recovery certificate.