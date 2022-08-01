August 1, 2022

Kuwait Haitham Al-Qais, OPEC’s new Secretary General

Kuwaiti Haitham Al-Qais was sworn in on Monday as the new Secretary-General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), succeeding Mohammed Barkindo (Nigeria), who died in early July.

Al-Qais was appointed head of Vienna-based OPEC in January this year, and his term will last for three years.

He looked forward to “working with all our member countries and our many partners around the world to ensure a sustainable and inclusive energy future,” according to the OPEC statement.

Al-Qais served as Deputy General Manager responsible for International Marketing at Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC). He also served as OPEC’s Governor of Kuwait from 2017 to 2021.

