Kuwait joins as “dialogue partner”.

William Kennedy 39 mins ago 1 min read
Kuwait on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), a key regional organization led by China and Russia.

The protocol was signed on the sidelines of the SCO Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Panaji, India on May 4-5, Kuwaiti news agency GUNA reported.

“Kuwait joining SEO as a dialogue partner is the first step towards joining as a full member in the future,” said Jassim Al-Najem, Ambassador of Kuwait to India.

The membership of some Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries as dialogue partners of the SCO “affirms the growing importance of the organization,” he said.
Saudi Arabia agreed to join the SCO as a dialogue partner with full membership on March 29.

The SCO was founded in June 2001 by China, Russia and the Central Asian countries of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

The Eurasian Political, Economic and Security Alliance is recognized as the most important regional organization in the world, consisting of eight members, four observer countries and several dialogue partners, including Turkey.

