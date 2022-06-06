June 6, 2022

Kyiv will capture half of Cyvrodonetsk, with Saporishia Oblast 60% controlled by Russia

William Kennedy

COVER: A woman sits near the ruins of her house, destroyed by a Russian missile, in the Donetsk region, near Kramatorsk. June 5, 2022. Bernard Armangu / AB

  • A Siverodonetsk, Each camp has improved on the field in the last twenty-four hours. Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Saturday that Ukrainian troops were leaving the city. “Suffered heavy casualties in the war”. On Sunday evening, Ukrainian forces responded by claiming that they were trying to regain full control of the city, before Luhansk regional governor Sergei Haidoi claimed half of the Sivrodonetsk region.
  • Loblast de Zaporijia 60% will be controlled by the Russian military. According to Oleksandr Staroukh, the military governor of the region, the Zaporizhia region in southeastern Ukraine is largely in the hands of Moscow forces. The Russian military has destroyed 2,701 buildings and infrastructure (700 have been repaired), and 77 towns and villages will still be without electricity, according to the governor.
  • In the area of GersonUkraine leads the counterattack. “Residents leave the village of Trudoliepivka” And Russian forces “Continued bombing of occupied territories and positions of the Ukrainian army”The Ukrainian president promised to warn of an increasingly urgent humanitarian crisis in areas controlled by the Russians.
  • In the south, kyiv reported that a Russian ship missile had struck an agricultural business in the main portOdessa. According to initial reports, the attack was attributed to two people“Victims”. A MycologyThe mayor announced that at least three civilians had been killed in a Russian bombing.
  • Ukrainian diplomat Dmitry Guleba has denied calls from French President Emmanuel Macron. “Shame” RussiaJudgment that this condition is only possible“France in disgrace”.
  • Published by U.S. Army Chief General Mark Millie US commitment to support Sweden and Finland before joining NATOOn the USS ship GearchargeLargest U.S. warship docked at Stockholm Harbor.
  • Kyiv has announced the death of four foreign volunteers who came to fight with Russian troops. One German, one Frenchman, one Australian and one Dutchman were killed, according to Ukraine’s International Security Forces, which did not say where or when. Paris was The death of a Frenchman was confirmed on FridayAccording to newspapers in the Kharkiv region, the devastated.
  • For more than three months, The war was forced “Nearly 14 million Ukrainians have fled their homesThe majority are women and children “Amin Awad, the UN coordinator in Ukraine, condemned the incident on Friday.“Unprecedented in history”.

