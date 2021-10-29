La Francophonie World Summit postponed to 2022

Hespress FR

The La Francophonie World Summit, originally scheduled for Djerba in Tunisia, has been postponed to 2022. The adjournment was announced during the 38th Extraordinary Session of the La Francophonie (CMF) Ministerial Conference on Thursday.

A press release from the International Organization de la Francophonie (OIF) OIF indicates that the CMF has been approved by the heads of the Ministers and Delegations of the Member States and Governments at the invitation of the General Secretary of the Organization, Luis Mushikiwabo. The decision to postpone the 18th Francophonie Summit and the recommendations made by the 117th Extraordinary Session of the Permanent Council of La Francophony (CPF) on October 12 resulted in “fruitful exchanges reflecting the sense of solidarity among the members of La Francophony”. November 19 and 20, 2022.

“This adjournment, by consensus, adds to the OIF, allowing Tunisia to organize this important meeting under the most optimal conditions.”

Already postponed to 2020 due to the health environment associated with the Govit-19 epidemic, La Francophonie’s 18th World Summit was scheduled to take place on 20 and 21 November 2021 on the island of Dijerba under the theme “Connection in Diversity: The Digital Vector”. Development and Solidarity in the Francophone Space ”, and should coincide with the celebration of the fiftieth anniversary of corporate Francophone.