La Tbourida adds to the list of representatives of the extraordinary cultural heritage of mankind (Ministry)

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 11:54 p.m.

Rabat – The representative list of the extraordinary cultural heritage of mankind has been expanded with the inscription “Tbourida”, which concludes the 16th session of the Intergovernmental Panel on the Preservation of the Absolute Cultural Heritage to be held from December 13. For 18 in Paris.

This record is part of the integrated national file created at the initiative of the Royal Society to promote the horse, which allowed it to highlight cultural practices, knowledge and knowledge related to “Tbourida”, its social purpose and its cultural dimension, the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication, Department of Culture said in a statement.

The 16th session of the panel found that the same list had Arab signatures engraved on it as part of a joint document submitted by other Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia and Morocco. The member-carrying group accepted Qatar’s membership.

Morocco’s balance 12 traditional elements are engraved on UNESCO lists, a significant number of which are regional and African, reflecting the Kingdom’s efforts to highlight its rich cultural heritage in close collaboration. And actors of civil society.