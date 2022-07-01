Laâyoune: Almost 10 MDH for INDH projects in 2023

Friday, July 1, 2022 at 7:35 p.m

Laayoune – Laayoune’s Provincial Committee for Human Development (CPDH) has approved the action plan for 2023, for which a budget envelope of 9.98 million dirhams (MDH) has been allocated with the aim of implementing several projects.

The implementation of these projects is part of the implementation of the third phase of the National Initiative for Human Development (INDH).

Thus, seven projects with a total cost of more than 3.89 MDH were approved within the framework of the Support Program for People in Dangerous Situations.

These programs revolve around three areas: child protection, support for socio-economic integration and assistance to the elderly, sick and disabled.

About Dh4.74 million will be raised to implement four projects related to the support provided to the youth platform in relation to the Youth Income Development Program and Economic Inclusion.

Eight projects will see the light of day with an amount of 1.34 MDH mobilized as part of the program to enhance the human capital of the rising generation.

The fund aims to support pre-school education, improve school hygiene, reduce waste, support cultural, artistic and sporting events, support school transport in rural areas, as well as improve maternal and child health.

Of the projects proposed to be financed within the framework of the Entrepreneurship Axis of the Program for the Promotion of Youth Income and Economic Integration in the 2021 Budget, CPDH has accepted as a deposit the support of 18 projects.