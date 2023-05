Lalla Merriam at the Coronation of King Charles III

Princess Lalla Meriam has a friendly chat with King Mohammed VI’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Hakim Hajoy, at Buckingham Palace on Friday, May 05, 2023. Credit: Video recording

Princess Lalla represented Merriam at the coronation of King Charles III, Sovereign of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, on Saturday in London.

Lalla Merriam, who arrived in London on Thursday, attended a reception given by Charles III at Buckingham Palace on Friday for dignitaries attending his coronation.

King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

HRH Princess Lalla Merriam represented HM King Mohammed VI, God Help Him, at the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland today in London. pic.twitter.com/pbPzPMTpIH – Moroccan Diplomacy 🇲🇦 (@MarocDiplomatie) May 6, 2023

