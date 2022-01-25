Lamamra A few days later, the Algerian president visited Egypt

AThe Algerian president, who was welcomed by his Egyptian envoy Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at Cairo airport, began a two-day business trip to Egypt on January 24.

According to the Algerian news agency APS, Abdelmadjid Tebboune was recently accompanied by a delegation of foreign ministers and a group of ministers, including Ramdane Lamamra, a member of the National Community Abroad.

According to some media reports, talks between the two leaders are scheduled for today if the program of the visit is not announced. They are expected to discuss a number of regional and continental issues. Preparations for the Arab League summit will also be on the agenda.

The summit, scheduled for March, has been postponed.Due to the corona virus spread wave”, According to the General Secretariat of the Pan-Arab Organization. The information was later denied by the Algerian side.

“No date has been set for it or no decision has been made on it, and in accordance with current measures, the President wants to propose a date that combines national historical identity and the Arab dimension. Dedicated to the values ​​of public struggle and Arab unity”, Ramdane Lamamra said.