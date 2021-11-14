Le Madin – Nasser Purida presents the government’s approach to resolving the Libyan crisis

Nasser Purida represented HM King Mohammed VI at the Paris Conference in Libya.

Representing HM King Mohammed VI at the Paris Conference on Libya, Morocco’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Abroad, Nasser Purida, presented the state’s approach to resolving the Libyan crisis. The head of Moroccan diplomacy expressed the desire for sovereignty to transform Morocco into a welcoming land for interlea dialogue. In his address to the international gathering, which was chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Council President Mario Draghi and Libyan President Mohamed L. Menfi, Mr. Purida, Libya’s developments HM. The king promised to follow meticulously and shape Morocco’s commitment with his Royal Vision, which never wavered.

The state approach to resolving the Libyan crisis is based on respect for the Libyan will and all patriarchal sanctions. According to Nasser Purita, Minister of Foreign Cooperation and Foreign Affairs of Morocco, this vision has implemented the major developments initiated by the conclusion of the Skyrate Political Agreement in December 2015.

The official, who represented HM King Mohammed VI at the Paris Conference in Libya, recalled that the Bouznika arrangements of October 6, 2020 made it possible to move forward towards the reunification of the seven sovereign states, the 23 November 2020 Interleppe Parliamentary Congress. For the first time since 2011, it has led to a meeting of 123 Libyan parliamentarians from the East and West, and more recently, the December 2020 Rafat commitment brought together the views of MPs from the House of Representatives and the State High Council. Holding elections on December 24, 2021 scheduled date.

The head of Moroccan diplomacy called on the conference participants to come out with strong and clear messages addressed to Libya and the international community. He emphasized that the elections were aimed at turning the ceasefire into a lasting peace and called for a better future for Libya. The Minister did not fail to emphasize that, in this context, he stressed the need to ensure that the legislative framework for elections in Libya is “consensual” and “inclusive”, and that these elections will strengthen Libya’s sovereignty and allow the international community. Need a Libyan orator.

Mr. Abdel Hamid Dbeibah expressed the Kingdom’s support for the government’s actions. Bourita recalled Morocco’s readiness to support any agreement between the Libyans. “Morocco is ready to support anything the Libyans agree on, which is well known to the Libyan brethren,” he said, stressing the need for change in the role of society. International and Libyan partners. “Morocco – the land of dialogue in which the Libyan brethren arbitrarily unite – Libya has always regretted that for some it is a” diplomatic business fund “and for others a” battleground through proxy “for which Mr. Borida is the only party that everyone should take for granted – without heralds and without intrusions. – Establishing conditions for a lasting peace, including militarization, withdrawal of foreign mercenaries and reunification of local militias. , Along with Libya on the path to peace integration and strengthening the institutions of law, help rebuild Libya, thanks to its own resources and investments managed by Libyans.

Call for Presidential and Legislative Elections on an Agreed Date

Participants in the Paris International Conference on Libya underlined the need to hold presidential and assembly elections on December 24 to allow Libyans to freely vote for their president and their representatives. During the summit, which was co-hosted by France, Italy, Germany and Libya, the international community felt that the results of these elections needed to be accepted by all stakeholders. This international call to hold presidential and legislative elections on the date agreed on the Libyan political map was made clear by Nasser Borita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Morocco, who represented his Majesty King Mohammed VI at the summit. “Elections can only turn the ceasefire into a lasting peace, resolve the legal issue definitively and end the duplicity of the institutions in Libya,” he said.

In addition, the final declaration recognizing the work of the Paris International Conference on Libya welcomed the process of reunification of Libyan sovereign institutions, which was launched in Bouznika, Morocco. He also stressed the need to respect the outcome of the political dialogue in Geneva on the Libyan issue.