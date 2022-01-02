New Activities, New Reports, and Highlights: An update on the latest developments in the Govt-19 epidemic worldwide.

Europe, the current epicenter of the Covid-19 epidemic, has crossed the milestone of 100 million cases identified since the virus was discovered in December 2019, or more than a third of the world’s total pollution, according to the AFP Closed Account. Saturday GMT at 6:45 p.m.

With more than 4.9 million pollution recorded in the last seven days (59% more than the previous week), the region is currently facing unprecedented levels of pollution.

In order to protect the socio-economic life of the country, the government has announced that the rules for isolating positive individuals and their contacts to Covit-19 for those with a complete vaccination schedule will be eased in France from Monday.

Completely vaccinated positive individuals should be self-isolated for seven days regardless of variance, and may be isolated after five days during a negative antigen or PCR test.

Air traffic in the United States was severely disrupted on Saturday, with unfavorable weather in many parts of the country adding to the global sky disruption caused by the eruption of Govt cases linked to the Omigron variant.

According to the FlightAware website, 2,660 flights were canceled in the United States from the start of the day, and more than half of the 4,617 flights canceled worldwide were at 7:30 pm (00:30 GMT).

The flood of Omicron variant and its contaminants will disrupt the sports calendar in the coming days, with many matches postponed in many countries and disciplines (football, rugby, basketball, handball, boxing, volleyball, etc.).

Twenty-seven cases of the omigran variant of Govit-19 were detected in Niger at the end of December, the Nigerian health minister announced on Saturday, which has so far been relatively unaffected by the epidemic.

“These events of the Omigron variant coincide with the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in recent days,” said Minister Ilyas Minasara.

British Health Minister Sajid Javed said on Saturday that despite the increase in Omigran cases, new restrictions would only come as a “last resort” in the UK, believing it was necessary to learn to “live” with the corona virus.

According to an order issued in the official journal on Saturday, the 6-year-old has been required to wear a mask to travel to and from restaurants and restaurants in France from Monday.

The number of new cases of Covit-19 has quadrupled in four days in the French island of Guadeloupe, which authorities have declared is “above the warning threshold”.

As of December 31, the number of new cases collected in four days was 2,191 (543 cases in 7 days last week), and 18,300 were examined. 10-19 year olds and 20-39 year olds represent 65% of these new cases.