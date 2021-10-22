Le Matin – WHO: Europe faces re-emergence of epidemic, virus declining in other parts of the world

For the third week in a row, the European continent has recorded an increase in the number of new weekly cases of Govt-19, with more than 1.3 million new cases reported, a 7% increase compared to the previous week, the World Health Organization. The organization (WHO) announced Wednesday. More than 18,000 new deaths have been reported there, the same rate as the previous week, the UN said. “For the third week in a row, all other regions fell, except for the European region, which reported an increase in new cases of Covit-19 (7% increase over the previous week),” the WHO said. Its last weekly epidemiological report.

The largest decline in the number of new weekly cases was reported in the African region (18%), followed by the West Pacific region (17%). The biggest drop in the number of new weekly deaths was reported by the African continent, 24% lower than the previous week and Southeast Asia (19% lower). Worldwide, with more than 2.7 million cases and more than 46,000 new deaths between October 11 and 17, the number of cases and weekly deaths worldwide this week has been confirmed. This is a 4 and 2% drop, respectively, which represents the same numbers as it was last week.

Despite these encouraging figures, the decline was not seen everywhere. In fact, the epidemic is starting to re-emerge strongly in the European region. More than half of the countries in the region (35/61, or 57%) have recorded an increase in the number of new weekly cases. A large number of new cases have been reported in the UK. With 283,756 new infections, this is an increase of 14%. Russia (217,322 new cases, 15% increase) and Turkey (213,981 new cases, figures from last week) continue.

Luxembourg (200%), Denmark (83%) and Slovakia (82%) had the largest increase in deaths. The highest number of new deaths was reported in Russia (6,897 new deaths, 6% increase). Other Eastern European countries follow, such as Romania (2,360 new deaths, 27% increase) and Ukraine (2,140 new deaths, 25% increase).