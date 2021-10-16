Lebanon: OIC calls for Lebanese interests to prevail

The Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Friday called on the Lebanese parties to end the war, uphold the interests of the Lebanese people and achieve their aspirations for security, stability, development and peace and prosperity.

The OIC said in a statement that it was “anxiously following the current developments in Lebanon” and reaffirmed its support for and with the Lebanese people.

In addition, Lebanese Defense Minister Maurice Slim said on Friday that the military would face any abuse that would threaten public order in the country.

During a meeting with President Michael Owen at the Babta Presidential Palace east of Beirut, the military agency will prevent any abuse that could disturb the peace or threaten public security.

In a statement from the Lebanese presidency, the meeting between Aun and Slim focused on the security situation in the country, following Thursday’s events in the Dionne neighborhood in Beirut and the military’s role in restoring security and stability. .

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the need to expedite ongoing investigations to identify the culprits and bring them to justice.

As a reminder, gunmen opened fire on protesters in the Lebanese capital on Thursday, as supporters of the Hezbollah and Emel movement marched on a court in Beirut. Beirut last year. Seven people were killed and 32 were injured in the incident, some of them in critical condition.