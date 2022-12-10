Lebanon’s economic collapse: R. The rope is tightened around the salame

S. Saliba was briefly detained at Beirut airport on Wednesday as he returned to Lebanon. Hours later, he was released at the behest of the prosecutor’s office, although he was subject to a search warrant. Faced with an outcry over his decision, the same prosecutor ordered his arrest on Friday. Daily Al-Akbar The prime minister accused the 35-year-old of meddling in favor of the actress, something Najib Mikadi’s press office denied in a statement.

Gada Aoun, a prosecutor from Mount Lebanon who prosecutes several anti-corruption cases, wants to question the actress about the origin of the lavish gifts she has received in recent years. Young “star” R. is also suspected of buying property abroad on behalf of people close to Salameh.

The governor of the central bank has been the subject of ongoing investigations into fraud, money laundering and illegal enrichment in Lebanon and Europe. In early December, his former partner, Anna Kosakova, was investigated by the French National Prosecutor’s Office on charges of money laundering and fraud to the detriment of the Lebanese government. The head of the Banque du Liban still refuses to appear in court as the noose tightens around him.