October 19, 2022

Tumbler Ridge News

Complete News World

Legal immigration: What a German “green card” looks like for non-EU citizens

William Kennedy 46 mins ago 5 min read
  • Cristina J. Orgaz @cjorgaz
  • BBC News World

photo credit, Good pictures

Germany, which has been suffering from severe manpower shortages for years, has always sought to fish out the manpower it lacks in European Union countries.

But a change in its immigration policies will now make the arrival of non-European citizens more flexible.

In early September, German Federal Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Hubertus Heil revealed plans to create an “opportunity card” (Sanchengarde in German) with a points-based system.

It is a kind of “green card” similar to that in the United States, the purpose of which is to attract specialized specialists.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Morocco is classified as a medium risk country for British travellers

9 hours ago William Kennedy
3 min read

Near Kiev, the victim’s grave was discovered six months after the Russians left

17 hours ago William Kennedy
2 min read

World Food Day celebrated – AgriMaroc.ma

1 day ago William Kennedy

You may have missed

5 min read

Legal immigration: What a German “green card” looks like for non-EU citizens

46 mins ago William Kennedy
1 min read

Morocco is classified as a medium risk country for British travellers

9 hours ago William Kennedy
3 min read

Near Kiev, the victim’s grave was discovered six months after the Russians left

17 hours ago William Kennedy
2 min read

World Food Day celebrated – AgriMaroc.ma

1 day ago William Kennedy