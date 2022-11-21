November 21, 2022

Leprosy: Leprosy bacteria may be key to regenerating human organs

It is not yet known whether the effects of the “bioalchemy” carried out by the bacteria in the armadillo’s liver can be seen in humans.

The bacteria that cause leprosy, Mycobacterium leprosyAccording to a recent study carried out by scientists at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, it can become an important component in the healing and regeneration of certain parts of our body.

Animal experiments have revealed the bacteria’s remarkable ability to stimulate the healthy growth of body tissues – a “biological alchemy” that, for example, has led to the nearly doubling of liver size. The researchers also observed that this microbe can transform one type of tissue into another.

These abilities are driven by selfishness because they give the bacteria more material to infect. However, figuring out how they do this could help humans develop new treatments, such as regenerating livers in people waiting for transplants and reversing age-related damage in other parts of the body.

