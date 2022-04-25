RIYADH: Alors que monde est confronté à a grand imprivisibilité gopolitique & economics, Michael Bolliger, responsive des investissements for mars umergents chez UBS Global Wealth Management, an explicit é Arab News In an interview exclusive, comment the march and the ràgi à these s drie dincertitudes.

Selon Bolliger, la guerre in Ukraine a mis en lumière haut degré de differentiation des marchés Emergents. Ha La hausse des prix des produts de base constitue un difi for less importers like Turquie, lÉgypte & l’Inde, car leurs balances extruderies ditriorent. In turn, ils constituent an aubaine for the export of patrols in the Golf course. This distinction is manifested in the divergence rcent of taux des obligations souvenirs des importers and des exporters, at-il explicit.

Interrogé sur perspectives du conseil de co⁇ laperation du Golfe, Michael Bolliger, responsibly invest investments chez UBS, a signal qu’il sigit d’un moment propius for la rigion and certainly aussi pour l’Arabie saudite. «Il se passe des choses important, notament autor de la Vision 2030.

Volatility des prix du petrole

Parlant du contexte mondial oùs prix de lénergie sontenus par l’economic mondialle quote sort p la pandémie, le responsive des investissements chez UBS quote voyeit la tendency à la reprise scciller. «Dance lensensemble, the monde is the most beautiful book of the most movable people, which signifies the most conscientious objector and the most sectarian services, particulate, the most popular on Boliger. .

Bien entendu, ajouté que profila également au secteru l l energie, en combinison avecs restrictions actuelles et probabilment crosantes du cté de l’offre.

Bolliger aussi souligns that gens nont tout simulate pas invest in dans installations petroliers pend a certain temps. Ous We are avon da avant la guerre en Ukraine que la croissance limit de l’offre commenai à influencer les prix de l’nergie », at-Dclaré. Pu It’s ours in this situation in Ukraine that we have an autopilot of this evolution, and Prix de l’Energie on encore augment.

The soul of this movement is a vent favorable important to this new and probable mime for the long haul and long term. Ous You observe the march boursier saudhien and the regiment in his ensemble, and your constables whose prix des biens commemorative manifestations reflect the environment favorably, ajolé Bolliger.

Interrogé sur la volatilité des prix du pétrole, Bolliger avisé quilit justitite de supposer quo moins for les prochains trimester, we verons des Prix du pitrole plus élivés que qui quit vissiv les lers or six mois.

Il agalement fait remark that la raison en est que preves provenant d’autres touch touches par sanctions amricaines indiquent conquests des sanctions on patrol russe pourrandri prendeaure temps.

Avec la libration des raservis staggiwikus au ts-Unis et aileurs, Bolliger estime quo un moment don, il pourraient essayer de replir à nouveau ces rsaves. «All signifies that we have an impact on the economy of our economy at the moment and don’s demand on the dynamics of the demand for prochains trimesters.

Si Bolliger’s stops at Prix’s Line Energy Resting Voices, the latest news, the new Revenus and the volumes that l’Arabie saudite or CCG’s exporter, at the Conservative as an evolution positive or local.

Perspectives davenir

Performancevaluant la performance of march financiers in the monde aujourd’hui à la lumière de la pandémie, de volatilité des prix du protrole et du dlerolement des émentsmentsments en en Uk Ukineine,,, Bolliger jéans de de cho ‘ base in this query concerning Russie. Es Les gens doivent face face aux interruptions aux sanctions et au risque de nouvelles sanctions. All dans a premier temps, index a certain number of documents and volatility, at-in explicit.

Toutefois, Bolliger is the soul of the march and the base products of the command on the command to calmer un peu. Const Our constants who, for example, are our examiners of prix de lxnergie, elle estale igalement lii à la libraration des réservigues aux tats-Unis et aliors, qui agi as a stabilizerur top rsm.

It’s a matter of contemporary, with regard to other motorists on the march and in some quizzes, which is the most economically American way to assemble biographies. Const Our constables touching a cross assembled solide in Europe and others. La China traverses a new 2021 diffice but most perspectives for 2022 most probable milestones, an exclusive Bolliger.

Malgré toutes these quotes terribly in Ukraine, the responsive investments made by UBS affirmés that gens se rendentn compt l lée economics mondayle percore relator bien en 2022, qui entro enti un rebond des actif à risque.

Bolliger Crot is your sohite concentrator on the developments in Ukraine, where you can easily find your favorite pastor.

Plus the precision, at-il explicit, which is more important, is the perspective of the political monetary, la rserve fydrale ayant clairem indiqué quo devait faire beoucoup more pour content inflationiniste.

L Il convient de rappeiler quorhistoriquement, chak fois que rserve fidrale a effectiveness commencé ug augmenter les taux déintrêt, the march a gonralement régi de manire assez positive, du moin pours sai trimstls.

L’Arabie saudite à l’honneur

In this quornene l’Arabie saudite, Bolliger a rvélé quil était impression on fa fait que, malgré your défis auxquels royaume a été confronté à cause pandémie, pour a sa sa sa traagement sonéagement engé Enjoy your Vision 2030 and diversifier in economics.

Il ajouté, de plus, mime au plus fort de la pandémie, l’Arabie saudite a pris certain mesures da resserrement budgitaire, as lintroduction of novels taxes, etc. Bien que cela ne soit pas très populaire, dévoilé Bolliger, cela montre que pre⁇ gournement prend très sériux ses projeet à moyen et long terme, ce qui est très encouraging.

The souvenir son’s r vs voyage à Riyadh, Bolliger’s dit impression voir à quille point ville avait changed. «Cela prouve tout simulate quo pass pass boucoup de chos on terrain.

Grice à ce vent vent favorable and discipline discipline to respect the plan densemble, at a ajouté, l’Arabie saudite assembly in mesure datteindre one day or more certain objectifies definition in Vision 2030.

Malgré de nombreux difis, ajouté Bolliger, le Royaume semble également pret à transformer son economics en abandoned apostolic fossiles au profit dautres sources de revenus.

Opportunities investment

Interrogés sur dernieris opportunistis dinvestisement dans la login, in particulier en Arabie Saoudite, Bolliger indiquée invest investor appraise ancient march details dese revenu fixe. Ous Our pensons that investorsseur génralement pas compliment the qualitative credits of diffrent emetteurs on the track, at-il ajouté.

For those who love concerning these actions, this signal is the latest in a long line of action-packed trilogy of prometheus in the new world, car el ons on the march é Emergent and more performances in 2021. p Je pense que les gens? sont plutit optimistes. On top of that, the fastest rapper is l’Arabie saudite est devenue’s one of the best grands marches on the lcindice MSCI Emerging Markets a, a site in Bolliger.

I’m announcing that the Arabian Saudite is on the verge of capitalizing on the six-month march on the Emergent Mondial in the capital. T Et la tendance est à la hausse », at-il éclairci.

Bolliger rappell quil these queries annes, nombreux questionnaires de funds funds disient: va I vais tout simulate ignore ce parce quil est petit and que je ne compre pas bien. But in the insights, it’s very easy to change, and it’s very easy to change rapidly.

This article or section needs sources or references that appear in credible, third-party publications