AA / Dakar / Alioune Ndiaye

Senegalese President Maggie Sol celebrated on Wednesday that Africans should be united and united, have more confidence in their abilities and rely on themselves first to build the Africa of their dreams. He has been the rotating leader of the African Union (AU) since last February.

“If we want to unleash the full potential of our continent, we must first rely on ourselves, strengthen our teams, be more united and united, and rely more on our own capabilities to build the Africa of tomorrow,” Saul said. Five minute video.

“May 25, 1963 marks the founding of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) in Addis Ababa, a symbol of the Africa Day we proudly celebrate today,” Saul recalled while paying tribute to the pioneers of pan-Africanism on the continent. In diaspora countries, and institutional fathers.

The AU leader provided a comprehensive overview of the challenges facing the country, focusing mainly on peace and security, the consequences of the crisis associated with Kovit_19 and the aftermath of the war in Ukraine, as well as the unjust political, economic and financial stability. Governance ensures that these “renew our confidence in our common and unified destiny” rather than “restrict our ambitions and stifle our action.”

President Saul thus called for “a general mobilization of African men and women, energies and intellectuals from here and from the diaspora.”

Roads, Highways, Railways, Ports, Airports, Power Stations, Farms, Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal and Medical Products, Industrial and Digital Parks Africa: I call on the general mobilization of our energies and intelligence to build the Africa of our dreams together. ; Art and cultural creation and sports genius, “he said in his speech.

The head of the AU office noted significant progress in the march towards integration. In this regard, he noted the efforts made within the regional economic communities through the 2063 agenda and the efforts to establish a new partnership for the development of Africa (Nepot) and gradually Zlecaf.

“From the OAU to the African Union, the baptismal font was put up in Durban on July 9, 2002. The tradition of the elders was forged and consolidated,” President Saul confirmed, urging the mission to continue.



Only part of the transmission and transmission that Anatolia Agency transmits to its subscribers via the Internal Broadcasting System (HAS) is abbreviated on the AA website. Contact us to subscribe.



