Libya: More than 90 presidential candidates nearing completion

# In other countries : The Libyan Electoral Commission announced on Monday that the nominations for the December presidential election are closing, according to media reports of more than 90 candidates, including only two women.

The National Electoral Commission (HNEC) is set to announce the final number of candidates who submitted their file on Tuesday.

According to the Libyan media, more than 90 candidates have submitted their applications since the submission of applications began on November 8.

Among the most important candidates are Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of former dictator Muammar Gaddafi, Marshal Khalifa Habdar, who controls part of eastern and southern Libya, and former Interior Minister Fatih Bachaka. Interim Government, Abdelhamid Dibba.

Only two women stood as candidates: Laila Ben Khalifa, 46, leader and founder of the National Movement Party and social science researcher Hounaida al-Mahdi.

In Libya, the election of the head of state by referendum scheduled for December 24 took place exclusively at the three offices of the High Electoral Commission: Tripoli (west), Benghazi (east) and Seba. (South).

With assembly elections set to take place in January, these elections, the culmination of a laborious political process sponsored by the UN, are expected to turn the page on a decade of chaos following the fall of the Gaddafi regime in 2011 and end divisions and fraternal struggles. Two competition camps, one in the west of the country and the other in the east.

Of the estimated seven million people, more than 2.83 million Libyans are registered to vote.

According to the international community, elections are needed to pacify the country with the largest oil reserves in Africa.

But in the face of an even weaker security environment and persistent political differences, including the election calendar, the conduct of these polls remains uncertain.