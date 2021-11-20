Libya: Protests against son Gaddafi and Haftar’s candidates

# In other countries : Hundreds of Libyans protested in the capital, Tripoli, and Misrata (West) on Friday, condemning the participation in the presidential election of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the youngest son of former dictator Muammar Gaddafi, and Marshal Khalifa Haftar. East.

In the capital, they waved Libyan and Berber flags and banners written in Arabic and English against the participation of those they described as “war criminals.”

Some protesters trampled on portraits of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi and Caliph Habdar and crossed with red crosses, AFP reporters reported.

In Misrata, according to Libya’s private television station Libya Febrayer, they had “several hundred people” protesting in the same way. Protesters chanted “Yes to the election, not to the criminals.”

On Tuesday, Marshall Haftar ran for president in December, two days after Saif al-Islam Gaddafi was wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of “crimes against humanity.”

>>> Read more: Libya: Election boycott and polling stations closed due to the candidacy of Chief Al-Islam

In Tripoli, one protester said in English that “the blood of martyrs was not shed in vain.”

“No to Aquila’s laws” (Saleh, Speaker of Parliament, close to Marshall Hubbard), “No elections without a constitution”, we read in the signs.

Khalid al-Megri, the leader of the High Council of State (HCE) parallel to the Senate, has announced that he will boycott the election. “I will not participate in the election process. I am not a voter or a candidate,” he said in a video posted on his Facebook page on Friday.

He was one of those who rejected the electoral law, which was approved without a vote by Mr Saleh in September, which he denounced as being created in accordance with Marshall Hubbard.

The leader of the HCE has expressed doubts about holding elections from December 24, as provided in the UN-supervised route map to help Libya emerge from a major political crisis.

>>> Read more: Libya: After Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, Khalifa Habdar is running for president

“We know there is a strong desire among all Libyans to change things,” McGregor said.

But he denounced “flawed election laws.”

The HCE chairman said he wanted to make a “proposal” to postpone the start of the election process until “February 15, 2022”.

Presidential elections are expected to take place on December 24, and legislative elections a month later, following the end of October by a decision by parliament to split the two ballots.