Libya: The court re-granted Gaddafi’s presidential candidacy

# In other countries : The son of a “guide” is in contention: Seba’s appellate court in southern Libya on Thursday ordered the re-election of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi as a candidate in the December 24 presidential election.

The information, reported by several Libyan media outlets, was confirmed by the AFP with the candidate’s entourage, who had earlier in the day appealed to this court against the decision to reject his candidacy for non-compliance with the rules of the Election Commission. Law.

“This is a victory for justice first, then for the will of the people,” said his lawyer, Khalid al-Zaidi, after the trial.

Seif al-Islam Gadhafi, 49, was sentenced to death in 2015 after an emergency trial before being granted amnesty. Disappearing from public life, he filed his candidacy in mid-November, relying on the support of those longing for the old regime, frustrated by the endless political change in the wake of the chaos.

The court ruling on Thursday led to jubilant scenes in court in the semi-desert city of Seba, about 650 kilometers south of Tripoli, where dozens of candidates’ supporters gathered, according to media reports.

It comes after a series of incidents that prevented Gaddafi’s son from appealing against the rejection of his candidacy announced on November 24.

The gunmen finally left the courthouse on Thursday and allowed three magistrates and Saif al-Islam’s lawyer to enter the building.

Gaddafi regime’s “nostalgia”

According to Emadine Padi, an expert on the Geneva – based global initiative, “the electoral process is killing three birds with one stone: the UN, Libya are denigrating justice and elections.”

The culmination of a difficult process sponsored by the UN, the December 24 presidential election and the legislative elections scheduled a month later are expected to turn the tide of a decade of conflict following the fall of Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in 2011. Killed during the popular uprising.

If Libya is involved in the internal affairs of the presidential election, which is important for the future of this North African country, the persistence of disagreements and ground tensions between the rival camps raises doubts about its conduct.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday stressed that elections should not be “part of the problem”, while the head of the Security Council believes the conditions for democratic elections have not been met.

Tensions have been rising for weeks: At the end of September, parliament in Dobrook (East) voted in favor of an audit resolution against the caretaker administration, which risked leading the country to elections and torpedoing the process.

According to the international community, holding presidential and legislative elections is essential to pacify the country with the largest oil reserves in Africa.

Among the most important presidential candidates are Abdelhamid Dibiba, the head of the interim government, Marshal Khalifa Haftar, who controls parts of eastern and southern Libya in practice, as well as the influential former Libyan minister Fatih Bachaka.

Seif al-Islam told AFP Amanda on Thursday that he “represents a group that longs for his father’s rule. Godleck is a former member of the UN Panel of Experts on Libya.

While waiting for the referendum, about 2.4 million Libyans out of a population of seven million have recovered their ballot papers, according to the Election Commission. Not without restrictions: On social networks, some people claim that their cards have not been found, others have recovered them, raising suspicions of fraud.

The Election Commission says 2,300 voter cards have been stolen from five polling stations in the West, especially in Tripoli by armed individuals. The thefts took place on Wednesday, the last day of the distribution of voter cards at polling stations.